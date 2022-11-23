Two NSCN (K-YA) operatives surrender

KHONSA, 22 Nov: Two operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) surrendered before a team of the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap police on Tuesday. They also surrendered two pistols.

The operatives are self-styled sergeant major Thowang Kongkang, of Upper Chinghan village, and self-styled private Kimong Mitpo, of Lower Chinghan village, both in Laju circle of Tirap district.

6 Assam Rifles CO Col Ahluwalia informed that, “in view of the relentless operations carried out by Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles and Tirap police, there has been a steep downfall in insurgent activities in the entire Tirap region.”

He said that, as per the surrendered operatives, the living conditions in the insurgent camps are poor, owing to corruption in their ranks.

“Demotivated and tired of the false narratives of the insurgent groups, the two individuals decided to shun arms and become part of the mainstream,” Col Ahluwalia said.

DC Taro Mize issued certificates to both the surrendered operatives. (DIPRO)