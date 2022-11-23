Orgs should address social issues: Bagra

LIGU, 22 Nov: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra said that clan- and community-based organisations should address issues related to socioeconomic and educational development, and “not for negativity and creation of communal enmity.”

Addressing the general conference of the Akom Welfare Society (AWS) in Ligu village in Kamle district on Tuesday, Bagra also urged the people to “not always think for huge profits without doing hard work.”

“People should go for small-scale industries and sericulture activities for their sustainable economic development and try to be self-employed and give employment to others also, instead of seeking white colour government jobs, which are very limited,” he said.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, who also attended the conference, said that “clan-based organisations in Kamle district are carrying out social service activities for the welfare of the people,” and appealed to all the clan-based organisations of the district to “work together in order to develop a new Kamle district, and not put up obstacles in TAH NH 13 formation cutting works under Packages 4 and 5, as the company is constructing the road for the betterment of the people of Kamle district.”

Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin urged the AWS to be “the torchbearer for all-round development of Kamle district.”

Advocating cooperation among the public, the administration and the police, he advised the clan-based organisations to “give main focus on education of children, health and hygiene, and stop the younger generation from indulging in alcohol and drug abuse.”

Among others, AWS president Akom Tadam Ligu, Dr Taso Ligu, Tapu Gapak, Akom Ruchu Niji, AWS general secretary Ruchu Niji, and ZPM Deyom Gapak attended the conference. (DIPRO)