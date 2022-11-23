Rijiju to take up matter of 1962 martyr Nyelam Tabi

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Union Law Minister and Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday assured to take up the matter of recognising 1962 Sino-India war martyr Nyelam Tabi with the highest authority.

Speaking to reporters here during the appointment letter distribution programme at a ‘job mela’ held at the ITBP headquarters, Rijiju said that “there is a system in the army and defence, made for providing recognition to the war martyrs.

“I will discuss with the highest authority in the army to provide honour to war martyrs,” he said.