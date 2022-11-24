Fish farmers’ training underway

EMCHI, 23 Nov: A total of 20 fish farmers of Papumpare district are participating in a three-day skill development training on ‘Sustainable Freshwater Aquaculture Practices’ which began at Govt. Fish Farmers Training Centre here on Tuesday last.

Papum Pare district fishery development officer (DFDO) Kipa Taja inaugurated the three-day training, which is jointly conducted by Kolkata Centre of ICAR and Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai in collaboration with the department of fisheries, GoAP.

During the training, resource person ICAR-CIFE, Kolkata Centre senior scientist Dr. Gouranga Biswas spoke about composite fish culture, integrated fish farming methods and the importance of farm made aqua feed utilizing locally available cheap feed ingredients. “This will reduce the feed cost and improve fish health and help in disease management,” he added.

He further suggested use of high value fish species in aquaculture for increasing the returns from existing farming systems.

ICAR-CIFE, Kolkata Centre technical officer Prakash Kumar Behera demonstrated ways to prepare fish feed and to analyze the quality of water.

Later, water testing kits were also distributed to the participating farmers.