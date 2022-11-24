NEOG-2022 medal winners of Tirap felicitated

KHONSA, 23 Nov: Sports and youth affairs department in Tirap district has felicitated all the medal winners of the 2nd North East Olympic Games (NEOG) 2022 of Tirap at Kamlesh Joshi conference hall here on Wednesday.

Medal winners from Tirap, who had represented the state in the recently held NEO Games in Shillong in Meghalaya are: James L Wanglat- Golf (gold), Posen Kongkang-Weightlifting(gold),Komdon Boi-Judo(gold),Radha Bangsia- Tae-kwondo (gold), Khinsen Wangsu- Taekwondo ( gold), Khomdan Wanghop – Judo ( silver ) and Goma Chetry- Taekwondo (bronze).

All the medalists were awarded with cash by Tirap DC Taro Mize and sports and youths affairs department.

Mize, in his address, requested the sportspersons to stay away from activities like drugs, alcohol and opium abuse.

He also said that players should work hard and even represent in national and international level too. The DC said the district administration is ready to support the players who excel in sports and bring laurels to district in particular and state and nation as a whole.

Pointing out the enthusiasm of gold medalist James L Wanglat, Tirap DSO Noah Mongku said, ‘one should always take up sports and games as hobbies regardless of age as it help in physical and mental health improvement.’

He also encouraged the players to excel in academic as well as sports and assured to extend continuous support to all those players who excel and bring laurels.

Among others, Tirap Olympic Association chairman Yum Pangku, Care Me Home chairman S Bangsia, coach Bimal Thapa, representatives from Ollo Students Union and parents of medal winners were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)