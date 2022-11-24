Rozgar mela in Shillong

SHILLONG, 23 Nov: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday last, launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ -recruitment drive for 10 lakh youths and accordingly over 71,000 new recruits were appointed on the same day.

The Rozgar Mela was organized by the Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong. The Mela commenced with the inaugural address of the Prime Minister via a video conference.

MoS for minority affairs John Barla attended the event in Shillong.

The Rozgar Mela signifies a step towards fulfilling relentless commitment by the government in facilitating job opportunities for the youths.