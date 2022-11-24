JOLLANG, 23 Nov: World Fisheries Day was celebrated at Himalayan University by the department of Life-sciences on Tuesday. As part of the celebration, the University’s Vice Chancellor prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma emphasized on scaling down the larval mortality of fishes through research and use of advanced scientific procedures.

He also encouraged the students to take up aquaculture practices owing to its scope in the state.

Meanwhile, the Dean research of the university Dr. Dev spoke on the need of fisheries and importance of fishery.