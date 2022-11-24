District-level orientation prog. on PPC concludes

ZIRO, 23 Nov: The three days district-level orientation program on People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) for preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and District Panchayat Development Plan (DPDP) conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The training was earlier inaugurated by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchore.

In her inaugural address, the ZPC had urged the line departments to cooperate during the PPC program for integration of works undertaken under GPDP plan for Gram Panchayat level. She also requested all PRIs and line departments to avail the benefit of the training.

Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime and SIRD&PR core faculty-cum-course director Tamar Baki also spoke.

The training had also covered convergence of GPDP/DPDP/MVMDP planning process through SPICE model in a participatory process analyzing the factual situation of villages.

During the valedictory program, the ZPC distributed certificates to a total of 100 participants.