Lower Siang to host 3-day Adventure Sports Festival

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Nov: The Dile Pale Multipurpose Society Ltd. and Lower Siang Cultural Society are jointly organizing a three-day ‘Music and Adventure Sports Festival’ at Dipa and Likabali river sites in Lower Siang district, which is commencing from 25 November.

The main objective of the proposed festival is to promote adventure tourism in Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh and adjoining areas.

The three-day event includes different adventure sports such as paragliding, river rafting, ATV ride, hot-air-balloon, motor gliding, cycling besides camping.

Rito Riba and Salman Ali are expected to perform in the three-day festival.