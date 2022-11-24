Himalayan University gets new VC

JOLLANG, 23 Nov: Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma joined the Himalayan University here in Itanagar as the Vice-Chancellor on Monday last. Sharma is the former Dean and head of department, zoology at the University of Jammu. He has over 30 years of experience in teaching, research and administration and has supervised 35 PhD and 30 M.Phil scholars in fisheries science.

He had also served as a member in many national level committees of the University Grants Commission and the national assessment and accreditation council. Sharma is also a recipient of gold medal and a fellowship from the Zoological Society of India.

He has also collaborated internationally with projects such as ‘Concurrent monitoring of persistent toxic subsistence in Asia,’ which was awarded by the Japanese government.