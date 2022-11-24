HGB no more

CHONGKHOW VILLAGE, 23 Nov: Gangliah Gangsa, the Head Gaon Bura of Chongkhow village under Wakka circle of Longding district, died at his home here on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Born in 1960, he became the first ASM of Chongkhow village in 1978 and later continued his public service as the Gaon Bura till his death.

The people of Wakka circle have, in a condolence message, deeply mourned the HGB’s demise.

“He contributed in augmenting developmental activities in the area such as road connectivity, water supply and establishing administrative unit at Wakka by coordinating with governmental agencies. His steadfast dedication for service is fondly remembered,” the condolence message read.