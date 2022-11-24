MLA inaugurates school gate

DIPA, 23 Nov: Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor has inaugurated the steel framed aluminum composite gate at Govt. Secondary School here in Lower Siang district on Wednesday, in presence of DC Marto Riba, SP G Dajanju and retired CE (power) Rokom Bado and public of Dipa village.

Addressing the gathering, MLA gave emphasis on the need to improve the school infrastructure and drainage system of the village which are in a dilapidated condition.

He asked the people of Dipa village to remain united and work for betterment of the society. (DIPRO)