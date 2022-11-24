Org seeks removal of mayor

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The Arunachal Jankalyan Sangathan (AJS) in a representation to the Chief Minister has sought removal of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang from his post alleging him of mismanaging the 14th and 15th finance commission schemes worth over Rs. 150 crores.

It said that the mismanagement of scheme was done through work orders and offline tenders. The AJS has also demanded for an SIC or SIT inquiry on Phassang for alleged violation of finance commission guidelines, Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 2019.

The Sangathan in its representation to the CM has also demanded for the suspension of

IMC commissioner Likha Tejji followed with an inquiry under the provision of section 72 of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act 2019, for his alleged willful violation of the state and central guidelines.

It also alleged that the IMC commissioner has issued an illegal notification for the execution of the 14th finance commission schemes without obtaining approval from the state government.

IMC mayor and the commissioner did not respond to queries from this daily.

Meanwhile, mayor Tame Phassang has denied the allegations levelled against him and termed it “concocted and politically motivated.”

He said, “Only 40-45 percent of the funds from the 14 FC have been used while schemes have been put up under the 15 FC but no funds have been issued so far therefore, there is no question of misuse of funds.”