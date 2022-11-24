Orientation-cum-training on child-related Acts held

ROING, 23 Nov: A one day orientation-cum-training programme on child-related Acts was conducted by district child protection unit (DCPU) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

The resource persons imparted training on Juvenile Justice Act (JJA)- 2015 and Amendment Act 2021, Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 and Amendment Act 2019 and Adoption Regulations 2022 during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, assistant commissioner (UT) Mamta Yadav stressed upon the importance of child in need of care and protection and child in conflict with law. Yadav also briefed about the prevailing laws on POCSO and Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

DD(ICDS)-cum-DCPO, G A Perying highlighted the need and importance of child related legislations and adoption regulations.

Resource person advocate Bahe Mikrow informed about Juvenile Justice Act- 2015, Amendment Act 2021 and highlighted about general principles of care and protection

of children, importance of Juvenile Justice Board and the power and function of its member. He stated that there is only one observation home for juveniles at Pasighat.

Other resource person and advocate Rukmini Linggi gave a presentation on POCSO Act 2012. She informed that ‘legal aid, compensation and assistance shall be provided by DALSA on the recommendation of CWC board members.’

Social worker from Special Adoption Agency(SSA), Roing, Koj Sunku spoke on Adoption Regulations 2022 and SSA which is creating awareness on adoption and its importance, procedure, structures, legal adoption procedure and surrender of child.

She informed that illegal adoption is punishable as per the JJA 2021.

Stakeholders from health and police department, representatives from ABK Roing unit, CDPOs, Childline, SAA, One Stop Centre (OSC), ICDS Roing, Mahila Shakti Kendre (MSK), CWC members, DALSA, Child Care Institution (CCI) and AMYAA NGO attended the training. (DIPRO)