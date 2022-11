Nonya Chimyang was adjudged the winner of the Miss Chalo Loku Pageant-2022, while Changoi Sumnyan and Kamngun Tangjang were declared the first and the second runner-up, respectively. The event was organised by the 54th Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee at Nehru Stadium in Tirap HQ Khonsa on Wednesday. Namsai MLA Chow Jingnu Namchoom, Tirap DC Taro Mize, SP Kardak Riba, and others attended it. (DIPRO)