Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

ZIRO, 24 Nov: The police here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday arrested one Toko Tath from a hotel here and seized 18 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 30 grams, which he had hidden under a mattress.

The police team that made the arrest was led by SDPO Ojing Lego, under the supervision of SP Sachin Singhal.

During interrogation, Tath disclosed that one of his friends, identified as Binny Agga, was on the way to Ziro from Itanagar, with suspected heroin, in a Tata Sumo vehicle.

The team members took their positions in the vicinity of a hotel where Tath and Agga had planned to meet, and arrested Agga when he arrived at the hotel.

The police team seized a soap case containing a plastic pouch containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.16 grams, from his possession.

Later, based on revelations by Agga, the team apprehended one Bullo Talling from near the same hotel and seized 57 empty vials from his possession. Talling had reportedly come to the hotel to collect the drug from Agga.

The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of Town Magistrate Khoda Jalyang and independent witnesses.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 (a) NDPS Act, r/w Section 34 IPC] has been registered at the police station here.