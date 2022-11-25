DC felicitates tourism stakeholders

MECHUKHA, 24 Nov: Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi on Thursday gifted souvenirs/mementoes to 50 registered homestay operators and HGBS/GBs of the district in a function here, in order to promote tourism in Shi-Yomi.

The souvenirs/mementoes included coffee mugs and magnetic cards with landscape photos of Mechukha printed on them, and key chains with photos of the traditional attire of the local community printed on them.

The photos printed on the coffee mugs, magnetic cards and key chains were captured by PRO to speaker, Sanjay Mosing.

The gifts were handed over to the stakeholders by Mechukha ADC Kesang Goiba and ZPM Maling Koje. (Speaker’s PR Cell)