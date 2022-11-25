10 GSS’ in P/Pare to get libraries

MANI, 24 Nov: The Papum Pare district administration will set up libraries in 10 government secondary schools (GSS) of the district, with money from the district administration’s untied fund.

The first library of the 10 was inaugurated by MLA Tana Hali Tara at the GSS here on Thursday, in the presence of DC Sachin Rana, DDSE TT Tara, DRDA PD Nikita Panggam, and others.

Tara lauded the district administration “for prioritising to improve the education sector in the district.”

“Knowledge is power, and libraries are storehouses of knowledge. I am confident that the establishment of this library will help our students gain more knowledge, inculcate the reading habit in them, and guide them to be good citizens of the nation,” the MLA added.

He donated a few books for the library, and urged the panchayat leaders and the school management committee to “help the library grow by contributing books for the library.”

The DC also spoke.

It may be mentioned that the district administration has already funded science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) labs at the government higher secondary schools in Doimukh, Sagalee and Balijan, besides a language laboratory at JNV Gumto. (DIPRO)