Guv, CM greet people on Constitution Day

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion, which commemorates the day the Constitution of India was enacted, adopted and given to the people of India in 1949, “further strengthens our resolve to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution.”

“May the true spirit of our Constitution always guide us towards the growth, progress and prosperity of our society, state and nation,” the governor said.

The CM in his message gave assurance that his government would remain committed to the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

“Democratic values are core to our tribal culture, and we will strengthen it through our commitment,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)