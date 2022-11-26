Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

DAPORIJO, 25 Nov: Members of 59 SHGs participated in a rally here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and gender bias.

The rally was organised by the Dapo Aane Cluster Level Federation (CLF) under the ArSRLM.

DSP Gamli Loyi, Daporijo ArSRLM Manager Kepor Mara, and ICDS Protection Officer Tonia Natam apprised the participants and the people in general of women’s rights, equality, types of domestic violence, etc.

Daporijo CLF vice president Yadam Bayor and CLF secretary Y Motu also spoke. (DIPRO)