Horti farmers trained under ANBY

ZIRO, 25 Nov: Thirty-five beneficiary farmers from various parts of Ziro-I circle participated in a ‘training-cum-orientation programme’ for horticulture farmers of Lower Subansiri district, under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), conducted by the horticulture department here on Friday.

Highlighting the aims and objectives of the programme, Sub-divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante advised the farmers to “follow the laid down technical and scientific methods of crop cultivation to reap more yields and subsequent benefits.”

He also urged the farmers to “judiciously utilise the monetary benefits extended to them under the ANBY,” and to repay their bank loans on time.

Dante also dwelt on on-time plantation of crops and use of quality planting materials, besides procurement of planting and other materials from reliable and authorised nurseries and outlets “to avoid loss due to import of infected materials.”

Yachuli Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yallu and HDO (HQ) Millo Tara apprised the farmers of the ANBY, and highlighted “the technicalities of sound and proper horticulture farming techniques to make Lower Subansiri the most robust district in the field of horticulture.”

ZPMs Nani Jalyang, Pura Dolo and Koj Yana urged the farmers to be self-reliant and cooperate with the horticulture department. (DIPRO)