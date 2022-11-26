Fire prevention wing inaugurated

GANGA, 25 Nov: Fire & Emergency Services Director Chukhu Apa inaugurated the ‘fire prevention wing’ of the fire & emergency services directorate here on Friday, in the presence of a host of officers from the police headquarters.

The fire prevention wing is a sub-unit of the directorate, and is headed by one reserve officer and three dealing assistants.

“It has the responsibility of issuing NOCs from the directorate for grant of building permits by town planning authority and representing the directorate in the review meetings of building plan approvals in the office of the town planner, Itanagar,” the directorate informed in a release.

Further, the wing has launched an e-seva portal, cs.arunachal@nic.in, under the ease of doing business programme of the state government.

“All fire safety certificates (FSC) to be obtained by different categories of occupancies under the AP Byelaws, 2019, will be provided with online facility for granting FSCs and renewals thereof on annual basis. The wing is equipped with all logistics for online processing of applications from the citizens with regard to NOCs and FSCs,” the directorate said.

“SOPs on the subject were released on the occasion, and DGP’s Discs, along with certificates were handed over to 14 fire service personnel posted at various fire stations across the state,” it added.