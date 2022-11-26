Libang tours Tuting, meets beneficiaries

TUTING, 25 Nov: Health Minister Alo Libang held meetings with various beneficiaries and stakeholders at Kugging, Nyokong, Nyering, Payingdem, Tashigong, Mankota, Singa and Simuge villages in Singa circle of Upper Siang district during his four-day tour of Tuting subdivision of the district from 21-24 November.

The minister highlighted the schemes and programmes of the state and the central governments, and urged the people to avail the schemes. He also inspected the construction site of a hydel at Mankota, and other ongoing schemes and projects

in the area, and urged the contractors and the implementing agencies to “maintain quality while executing the project.”

The minister was accompanied by state Kisan Morcha president Dungole Libang, Gelling-Singa ZPM Pema Lapchi, Likor-Palling ZPM Zimpir Danggen, Tuting ADC Starlie Jamoh, panchayat leaders, and officials.

Later, Libang held a meeting with Land Management Secretary Pankaj Kumar Jha and Upper Siang Assistant Commissioner Himansu Nigam at Ngaming and Tuting, respectively.