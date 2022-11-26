Capital police track down missing girl

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The capital police tracked down a minor girl on a train in Assam, with the help of the Government Railways Police (GRP), hours after receiving a missing person report.

A team from the Naharlagun police station, comprising SIs SS Jha and B Sumnyan and Constables Sanu Raj and Lobsang Wangmu, under the guidance of Naharlagun PS OC Minli Geyi, recovered the missing girl child from Rangapara, Assam, after locating her on a train.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram informed that, on 22 November, at around 11:40 pm, it was reported that a 13-year-old girl from C Sector, Naharlagun, had gone missing from her house.

“After receiving the complaint, electronic surveillance was put up and, during electronic surveillance, the girls’ mobile phone number was found to be in movement along the rail route towards Tezpur,” the SP disclosed.

“Accordingly, the GRP team on the train was contacted and a search was requested, and after search, the girl was located on the train,” he added.

The Naharlagun police team intercepted the train at Rangapara with the help of the Railway Police Force of the Rangapara railway station, and rescued the missing girl, along with two other minor girls – aged 15 years and 9 years – at 3:30 am on Wednesday.

Police investigation revealed that the girl had befriended a 17-year-old boy, and had fled her house to meet him and get married, the SP informed.

All the three rescued minor girls have been handed over to Childline Itanagar for safe custody, counselling and handing over to their respective local guardians.