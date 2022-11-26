Union seeks posting of doctors, teachers

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The Siyum Nacho Limeking Taksing Students’ Union has appealed to the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner to take steps for immediate posting of doctors, nurses and other medical staff at the Taksing and the Limeking PHCs, besides one allopathic doctor at the Nacho CHC.

In a memorandum to the DC, the union on Friday also demanded posting of at least two SSA teachers and non-teaching staffers at the government secondary school and

the government model residential school in Siyum, and solving the infrastructure problems of the two schools.

It also demanded posting of subject teachers for social studies and science at the government secondary school in Nacho, and solving the infrastructure problems of the school, “including separate toilets for boys and girls.”

The union’s other demands include posting of teachers at the government IV school in Nava, the government primary school in Ngoju, and the government upper primary school in Dogi Nalo, besides improvement of infrastructure of the PHCs in Siyum, Limeking and Taksing, and the CHC in Nacho.