First int’l consignment of Dambuk oranges for Qatar and UAE flagged off

ROING, 26 Nov: The first consignment of 6 mts of oranges from Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar was flagged off by LDV DC Somya Saurav in a virtual flag-off ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, APEDA General Manager UK Vats, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, Agriculture Marketing Director Tadu Game, APEDA AGM Sunita Rai, and Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, besides representatives of the Lulu Group, and farmers of the Dambuk farmer-producer company.

The APAMB exported the first consignment of oranges to the UAE and Qatar

in collaboration with the APEDA, the central government, and the Dubai-based Lulu Group International. The oranges will be launched at the Lulu Group’s ‘hypermarkets’ in the UAE and Qatar.