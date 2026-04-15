RONO HILLS, 14 Apr: The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum (RGURSF) on Tuesday launched a book titled Northeast IndiaBeyond: Past, Present and Future – a compilation of scholarly works presented during the international seminar held in November last year at RGU.

The event was organised to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution of India.

The book has been edited by Dr Lokpa Tamang, Linko Niya, Mridupaban Saikia, Nana Nabom, Annu Tamang, Pema Dorjee Sharjo,and Likha Tadh.

Dr Tamang stated that 198 submissions were received, out of which 28 papers were carefully selected for inclusion in the book. The book is now available for purchase through Amazon.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin described the initiative as a progressive step towards achieving higher academic goals, and referred to research scholars as the “minds of minds,” encouraging them to pursue more rigorous and impactful research.

He said that the commemoration of one of the principal architects of the Constitution was not only an academic and literary milestone “but also a vital contribution to future scholars.”

Assistant Professor Dr Arvind Kumar Pal highlighted the academic principle of “publish or perish,” emphasising the importance of contributing to and expanding existing knowledge. He further stressed the need for increased research in Northeast India to document the region’s unexplored dimensions and bring its unknown aspects into the realm of the known.

RGURSF president Tagru Talu described the occasion as a celebration ofknowledge and scholarly achievement.