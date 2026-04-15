ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik commended Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports’ (NIMAS) high standards of training infrastructure and the institute’s notable achievements in adventure sports.

He said this during a meeting with NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor commended the dedication of the institute’s team in nurturing skilled mountaineers and promoting a spirit of adventure among youths.

The NIMAS director provided a comprehensive overview of the NIMAS’ ongoing activities and training programmes, and its vision for the future as the state’s premier and only mountaineering institute.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’ vast and largely unexplored mountainous terrain, the governor encouraged the NIMAS to undertake systematic expeditions to scale all major peaks across the state. He suggested mapping and developing accessible routes to open up these peaks for mountaineering enthusiasts from across the country. He further suggested actively involving local youths to instil confidence, resilience, and a sense of adventure among them.

The governor also suggested training youths in other adventure activities like rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, and skiing.

The NIMAS director assured the governor of the institute’s continued commitment to excellence. He said also that the NIMAS would strive to expand its outreach, enhance training standards, and further strengthen Arunachal’s position as a hub for mountaineering and adventure sports. (Lok Bhavan)