Large cardamom growers trained

CHAGLAGAM, 26 Nov: A training programme for growers of large cardamom was conducted at the community hall here in Anjaw district on Thursday by the Namsai divisional office of the Spices Board, in collaboration with the Chiroidor Organic Producer Company Ltd, a farmer-producer company based in Anjaw district.

During the programme, Spices Board Namsai Divisional Office Assistant Director Simanta Saikia spoke with the growers regarding different issues faced by them in cardamom production and marketing.

The farmers were provided training in quality planting material production from seeds as well as suckers, varietal selection, planting methods, irrigation, weed management, pest and disease management, harvesting, processing, post harvest management, quality of produce, etc.

The farmers were also apprised of the different developmental programmes of the board for large cardamom, and were advised to take advantage of schemes like cardamom replanting and new planting, certified nursery, modified bhatti for processing, irrigation equipment, rainwater harvesting device, and post harvest programmes for spices.

Hayuliang SDAO N Mena stressed on using quality planting material to avoid rapid spread of viral diseases like chirke and foorkey.

Anjaw KVK Head (i/c) Peter Singh presented a brief on the different activities related to cardamom. He explained the importance of a demonstration plot which the KVK is going to start in Metengliang soon.

Chaglagam ZPM Mailu Tega sought the Spices Board’s assistance with regard to the modified bhatti scheme for drying cardamom, while Chiroidor Organic Producer Company Ltd secretary Chono Tindya explained the different steps taken by the company with regard to market access by the farmers, and organic certification.

GB Tolomso Tega, Chaglagam middle school teacher Pendi Tega, and students also attended the programme.