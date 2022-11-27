Career counselling prog held

ZIRO, 26 Nov: The Apatani Students’ Union, in collaboration with the career guidance cell of St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ), conducted a career counselling programme at SCCZ here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday for the students studying in the schools and colleges in Ziro valley.

During the programme, IPS officer Robin Hibu virtually interacted with the students and advised them to “frequently ask themselves whether they are preparing well enough to be what they want to be in the future,” and added that “leading a self-disciplined life is the first step for any career progression.”

Advising the students to pursue what they are interested in, Hibu further stated that “students should also look out for careers outside of government jobs, as private organisations also provide stable careers.”

IGP Michi Paku spoke on “civil service as a profession,” and exhorted the students to “always have a positive attitude to achieve any dream,” while SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung spoke about “tricks and traits of time management and self-motivation in preparation for any exam.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr Nani Tamang Jose briefed the students on various career scopes available after clearing Class 10, 12 and graduation. He pointed out that the selection of a stream or course “should be based on a clear understanding of one’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, APCS officer Takhe Rinyo, PH Construction MD Puna Hinda, and SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz also spoke.

Around 600 students from various schools and SCCZ attended the event.