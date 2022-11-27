Literary event, AIDS awareness prog held

LIKABALI, 26 Nov: The Galo Students’ Union (GSU) organised a ‘literary event and HIV/AIDS awareness programme’, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSAC), at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Lower Siang district on Friday.

Doter Bam and Dorjee Norbu of the GHSS stood first and second in the essay writing competition on the topic ‘What is HIV/AIDS and suggest preventive measures to control HIV AIDS’.

Pakngam Gibo and Keknu Bui of the GHSS stood first and second in the extempore speech competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Himalayan University assistant professor Jumge Pale said, “People’s reluctance to speak on HIV/AIDS is disrupting in awareness campaign; one should be open-minded and take active participation in awareness to the masses about HIV/AIDS.”

He commended the GSU and the APSACS for organising the programme.

Among others, Heema Hospital CMD Dr Byabang Rana, RGU Assistant Registrar Gomar Basar, Heema Hospital urologist Dr Goto Gangak, and social worker Tame Tamar attended the programme.