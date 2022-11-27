SIC arrests 7 more in paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police has arrested seven more persons in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak case.

The arrestees have been identified as Radek Romin (58) and Iken Bagra (52), both serving as block education officers under the West Siang DDSE office in Aalo; Kendar Bagra (27) and Kenjom Bagra (25) both junior engineers in the RWD in Aalo and Kaying, respectively, Dekni Romin (25), who is serving as agriculture development officer, and Joi Sora (55), a primary teacher at the government upper primary school in Kombo, West Siang. The arrestees also include Jobomchang Mengu from East Siang district, who is currently in judicial custody and is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kendar Bagra and Kenjom Bagra were arrested by the SIC on Friday. They had both been selected in the junior engineer examination conducted by the APPSC in 2021.

The SIC issued a press statement on Saturday, saying that the paper leak case is still under investigation and all the facets of the case are being investigated in detail.