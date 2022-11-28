Drug module busted, 7 arrested

BOMDILA, 27 Nov: The West Kameng district police have busted a drug module and arrested seven people involved in it.

West Kameng SP MS Reddy informed the media that, “In a major action in the war on drugs, seven persons have been arrested from Bomdila and police have seized the items.”

“On the 18th of this month, acting on a tip-off, Inspector K Dev led raids at multiple places in and around Bomdila town and arrested seven persons and seized 20 grams of charas and 20 grams of brown sugar. A case [u/s 21 (b)/27/29 NDPS Act, r/w Section 77/78 of Juvenile Justice Act] has been

registered at the police station here and an investigation has been launched,” the SP said, adding that, “among those arrested is a juvenile.”

The arrestees, identified as Namjey Chongruju alias Zaro, Lobsang Dorjee, Tenzin Dargey, Koncho Khirmey alias Nobin, Karma Wangchu, Dawa Tamang, and Lobsang Drema alias Lady Baba, were produced before the chief judicial magistrate and placed in police custody for further investigation.

The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and further investigation is on, the SP added.