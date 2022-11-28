DCM flags off ambulances

NAMSAI, 27 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off four ambulances with basic life support systems from the district secretariat here on Sunday.

The ambulances were donated by Diageo, a UK-based multinational company, under its CSR programme.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, and MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Gabriel D Wangsu and Jummum Ete Deori, among others, were present on the occasion.

The ambulances will be sent to Bomdila, Ziro, Khonsa, and Pasighat/TRIHMS. (DCM’s PR Cell)