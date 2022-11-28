Pongte inaugurates community hall, WTPs

CHANGLANG, 27 Nov: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Changlang North MLA Tesam Pongte inaugurated a community hall in Relangkan village in Namtok circle of the district on Tuesday.

Pongte, who was on a three-day tour of his constituency, interacted with the villagers and gave assurance that “every necessary basic development will be initiated in future also,” and added that the state government is dedicated to ensure welfare of the people.

He also attended the second edition of the circle-level MLA football tournament in Namtok on Wednesday, where he advised the people, particularly the youths, to stay away from drugs.

“There is 10 percent government job reservation under the sports quota, and the government is dedicated to provide jobs to promising players,” he said.

On the concluding day of his tour on Thursday, Pongte inaugurated water treatment plants (WTP) in Rangkatu and Khengku villages, funded under the JJM.

He also inaugurated the school building in Rangkatu village and the rural road to Khengku.

Changlang ZPM M Haisa and Yatdam ZPM K Khungko, along with government officers and public leaders accompanied the deputy speaker during the tour. (DIPRO)