AASSAC team visits sainik school

NIGLOK, 27 Nov: A team of the Alumni Association of Sainik Schools, Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC), led by its president Pura Tupe, visited the sainik school here in East Siang district on Sunday, and interacted with the faculty members and the cadets.

The six-member AASSAC team, which also included PWD SE Rimmar Tasso, retired wind commander Gyati Kago, Highways EE Hage Tachang, THRIHMS Professor Dr Nani Tago, and Mito Rumi, met the school’s Principal Commander Praveen Kumar and his teaching and supporting staffs.

The cadets presented colourful cultural activities with ‘unity in diversity’ as the theme.

Speaking on the occasion, Tupe said, “Like the sainik schools of Imphal, Goalpara and Bhubaneshwar, which produced many illustrious armed forces officers and good citizens from Arunachal Pradesh during the last three decades, may our own sainik school in Niglok also rise to the occasion and churn out many armed forces officers and fine citizens.”

Members of the AASSAC delivered motivational talks to the young cadets, and encouraged them to work with dedication and become successful armed forces officers and responsible citizens of the country. (DIPRO)