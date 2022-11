NAHARLAGUN, 28 Nov: DIG (Prison) Tojo Karga on Monday handed over food baskets to four tuberculosis (TB) patients adopted by him under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, in the presence of Naharlagun DTO Dr PD Thongchi, Jollang district jail MO Dr Millo Appo, the warden of the women cell of the Jollang jail, and others.

The DIG advised the patients to take nutritious diet and take their medicines on time. The DTO also offered the same advice to the patients. (DIPRO)