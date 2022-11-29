BJP team tours D/Valley

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: A team of the state BJP, led by the party’s national general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra, went on a three-day tour of Dibang Valley district recently.

The team visited Burini Camp, the last camp near the Indo-Tibetan border, and interacted with the ITBP and the army jawans there. The team also interacted with the residents of the area, including the ZPMs, GPCs, GPMs, GB, and the BJP’s grassroots workers.

“The local people thanked the BJP’s double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for border road connectivity, and for providing facilities such as solar lighting system, LPG connections, and drinking water,” besides for the implementation of the Ujjwala Yojana, the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PMGSY, the PMAAY, the CMAAY, the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, etc, the party stated in a release.

The team was accompanied by Dibang Valley district BJP president Empi Meya, Namsai district BJP president Chow Sujana Namchoom, Dibang Valley district in-charge Kaling Pertin, and state BJP ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu, it said.