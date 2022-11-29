State Level Paralympics Games-2022 begins

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Level Paralympics Games-2022 will begin at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu here on Tuesday.

The two-day event is being organised by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal. It is being sponsored by the social justice empowerment & tribal affair department, and supported by the sports directorate, the Sports Authority of Arunachal, and the Arunachal Olympic Association.

Around 250 para sports players from the state will be competing in five events: para badminton, athletics, short put, chess, and powerlifting.

The winners of the event will be felicitated on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

The winners of the event will also represent the state in upcoming national para sports competitions/championships, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal informed in a release.