AEDMA appeals for quality reporting, gives membership to five new media orgs

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) on Monday appealed to its members to dedicate themselves to the promotion and growth of the media by maintaining journalistic ethics.

Addressing the gathering during an induction programme for new members of the AEDMA at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, AEDMA President JT Tagam urged the media organisations to follow ethics

and refrain from reporting biased news, “as it may diminish the importance of media in the society.”

He appealed to all the new members of the AEDMA to “follow all the laid down norms of the organisation, as well as the Arunachal Pradesh Club.”

He further said that, “to continue the membership of AEDMA, every media house has to keep active their website, company registration under the ministry of corporate affairs, as well as maintain a proper office.”

AEDMA General Secretary Sangge Droma informed that, after proper scrutiny of documents and verification as per the AEDMA byelaws, only five media organisation have qualified for affiliation with the association.

“After this year’s membership drive, the affiliated media houses with the AEDMA stands at fourteen,” Droma informed.

APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha in his address said that “media organisations have a greater responsibility to shoulder, and at the same time to be cautious while reporting from the ground. The future of journalism is digital and electronic media; so we should always try to make quality news.”

Five new media houses – Arunachal News Live, Arunachal News 365, Capital News, India Today NE, and Voice Now – were given membership of the organisation on Monday.

Before the five media houses were inducted, there were only nine electronic and digital media houses – Arunachal Today, Arunachal Mirror, Arunachal News 24×7, Gyoloo News, Itanagar News, The Space, Arunachal Headlines, Arunachal Express, and Synyik Watchdog – that were associated with the AEDMA.