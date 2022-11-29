Tolum dedicates NES secretariat to community

RICHI JULLANG, 28 Nov: The newly constructed secretariat of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) here was dedicated to the Nyishi community by NES president Bengia Tolum on Monday.

Among others, central executive members of the NES, Nyishi MLAs, senior citizens, and representatives of the ANSU and the ANYA were present on the occasion.

The building has been constructed with money donated by members of the Nyishi community, and without any help from the government.

The total estimated cost of the building is Rs 15 crore, and till now contributions amounting to Rs 10.56 crore has been received.

Apart from housing the offices of the NES executive members, the secretariat will also have a federal assembly, a museum, a library, etc.

“When the remaining contribution is received, the building will be fully completed. Still major works are remaining, and we are hopeful that it will be completed soon,” NES vice president (east) Tarh Tabin said.

“The NES secretariat is the byproduct of hard work, exemplary dedication and patriotism of the Nyishi community. Today is a day of celebration and rejoicing for having a secretariat of our own – perhaps a unique achievement for the community,” he added.

“The Nyishi Elite Society was established on 24 August, 1987. We did not own a permanent office, thereby leading to shifting of the NES files and documents from house to house and holding meetings in hotels and private residences, which impeded the overall functioning of the organisation. That was when we felt the need for a permanent office. One thing led to another, and finally, today our NES secretariat has been inaugurated,” he said.

NES general secretary Heri Maring expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed for the construction of the office, right from land donor and former chief minister Nabam Tuki to various others who generously contributed for the construction.

“The NES secretariat will play an important role for the Nyishi community in coming years. We will have a museum and library which will educate masses about the Nyishi community. Most importantly, the documentation of our rich culture and tradition will be taken care of. Also, the career guidance cell, which has an office in the secretariat, will help the young Nyishis,” he added.

On the occasion, several prominent Nyishi singers were felicitated by the NES. Further, cultural troupes from various parts of Nyishi majority districts showcased their culture and tradition.