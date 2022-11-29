Avian guests start flocking E/Siang water bodies

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 28 Nov: Maintaining their tryst with the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, migratory birds have started arriving from far off lands to spend the winter season here.

The chirpings of a myriad of the winged guests, including the great cormorant (Phalacrocorax carbo), the ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) and several other migratory species are livening up the wetlands of Borguli, Seram, Sibiamukh and Damkolghat portions of the sanctuary, and adjoining Kobu Chapori area of Assam.

“Migratory birds usually arrive here in early December, but they are arriving in large numbers early this year. The wildlife officials posted in different ranges are conducting study on the migratory species, but the report is not yet compiled,” said Pasighat DFO (Wildlife) Tasang Taga.

Officials say that these migratory birds come to the sanctuary from far off lands to spend the winter months. Some of the avian species fly thousands of kilometres to reach the wetlands of the sanctuary to escape the severe cold of their summer homes.