Don’t embezzle developmental funds: CM

DAMIN, 28 Nov: “Don’t allow developmental funds to disappear into thin air,” pleaded Chief Minister Pema Khandu, addressing the people here in Kurung Kumey district.

The CM, who is on a two-day visit to the district, arrived here on Monday.

Expressing concern over migration of people from Damin, Khandu said, “Who will monitor the developmental projects being implemented by the government if residents have already left the area?”

“Times have changed. Today, connectivity is reaching remote and border villages. Its time that people of these areas do not migrate and abandon the land of their forefathers.

These must be developed and preserved for the future generation,” he said.

When informed by BRO officials stationed in the district that improvement in road connectivity in recent years has triggered a reverse migration, Khandu termed it “a welcome trend.”

Encouraging people to return from their temporary settlements in urban areas to their own land, Khandu said that the connectivity scenario in the border areas of the state will witness drastic improvement in the next few years.

“Very recently, the union ministry of road, transport and highways has approved sanction for the 1,500 kms frontier highway that would connect all the border areas of the state from east to west and interconnecting roads between the highways of about 1,000 kms,” he informed.

The CM said that, when these projects are completed, all the border districts will be well-connected, and advised the people to “future-plan accordingly, as these districts have immense potential in sectors like tourism, horticulture and agriculture.”

Landing first at Parsi-Parlo in the morning, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed 20.06-km PMGSY road from Parsi-Parlo to Yalluha, and a steel truss built-up girder with composite RCC decking bridge over the Rashik river, a part of the PMGSY road.

He visited the old Parsi-Parlo ADC office and directed the administration to locate a new site for construction of a new office complex, and assured to provide sufficient funds for construction of a mini-secretariat in Parsi-Parlo.

Responding to a few requests, the CM gave assurance that funds for construction of a sports stadium and a museum (for Neolithic artefacts found in the area) would be released in a phased manner.

Later, in Damin, the chief minister laid the foundation for the additional deputy commissioner border administrative block, and inaugurated a steel truss built-up girder with composite RCC decking bridge over the Kumey river under the PMGSY, and the upgraded Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and the government secondary school here.

Khandu handed over the official notifications for creation of two new CD blocks in the district – Polosang and Paniasang – to the district administration.

After reaching Koloriang, the district headquarters, on Monday evening, Khandu paid tributes to former chief minister and his late father, Dorjee Khandu, at the deputy commissioner’s office complex. The bust was erected in honour of the late chief minister, under whose initiative the office building was constructed.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix and received by local legislator Lokam Tassar, PR leaders, and government officials. (CM’s PR Cell)