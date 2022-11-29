DNGC celebrates NCC Day

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The NCC unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) celebrated the 74th NCC Day at the NCC garden of the college on 26 November.

Eighty cadets, along with CTO Goke Riji and DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, took part in the celebration.

In his address, Dr Khan highlighted the importance of the NCC song and encouraged the cadets to celebrate equality and unity.

The event ended with planting of a sapling by the principal.

After the end of the programme, 19 NCC cadets went to the RK Mission Hospital here and donated blood voluntarily, in a blood donation camp conducted by the 1st APBn NCC, Naharlagun.