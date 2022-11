DAPORIJO, 28 Nov: A three-day district-level orientation programme on preparing the panchayat development plan (PDP) 2023-’24 began here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

ZPC Nyato Marde, who inaugurated the programme, urged the participants to “attend the training till the last minute to gain knowledge about the programmes and policies for sustainable development of their areas in the long run.”

The programme was attended by all the ZPMs, GPCs, GPs and HoDs of the district. (DIPRO)