MEDP on pickle-making underway

ROMDUNG, 28 Nov: Thirty SHG members are participating in a 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on pickle-making, which got underway in Romdung village in East Siang district on Monday.

Sponsored by the NABARD and being implemented by NGO Future Vision, the training programme was launched by NABARD District Development Manager Nitya Mili, and is aimed at “providing livelihood income opportunities to the trainees by pickle-making and converting it to various value-added products for sale,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, Mili said that, “if necessary, bank finance will be facilitated to the trainees to carry out the activity in large scale.”

He advised Future Vision to “follow up the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training – self-employment and income generation – are met.”

The Punjab National Bank’s deputy manager guided the trainees regarding “the documents and other checklist to be furnished by the SHG members for applying for bank loan,” while Future Vision secretary Kamal Tali elaborated the aims and objective of the training programme.

Circle Officer R Tatung also spoke.