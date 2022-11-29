Natung flags off buses

SEPPA, 28 Nov: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung on Monday flagged off two new APSTS ‘ultra deluxe’ night bus service from here in East Kameng district to Meghalaya capital Shillong, via Tezpur and Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The people of Seppa township will now have a lot of convenience travelling to Shillong, Guwahati, or Tezpur for medical, education and business purposes.”

“Gone are the days when we used to scuffle for tickets in the APST counter. The people of East Kameng are highly grateful to the chief minister for the bus service,” he said.

Among others, MLA Tapuk Taku, DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla and APSTS Station Superindent Tarh Talom were present on the occasion.