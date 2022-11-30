Mobile veterinary ambulance flagged off

ZIRO, 29 Nov: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime flagged off a mobile veterinary ambulance here on Tuesday, in the presence of District Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama, and officers and staff of the department.

The state-of-the-art ambulance has been procured under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).

“Our district is fortunate to receive a fully equipped and state-of-the-art mobile ambulance for animals for the first time, and the onus of utilising it to its full potential and upkeep of the government asset lies on us,” the DC said.

Informing that 30 mobile veterinary ambulances have been sanctioned to the state under the NADCP, Dr Tama informed that “the ambulance will be utilised to ferry medicines, vaccines and carry out treatment of animals in far-off and remote areas of the district.”

Minor operations on animals can also be performed inside the ambulance, he said. (DIPRO)