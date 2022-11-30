NGO observes foundation day

AALO, 29 Nov: Local NGO Mother’s Vision (MV) observed its 9th foundation day here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Former minister Doi Ado, IRBn Commandant Tumme Amo, SDO Mabi Taipodia Jini, Sirurijo tea estate director Poryum Gangkak, and recovering drug addicts who participated in the programme said that “drug is one of the menaces that can ruin the entire society.”

“Administration and police alone cannot tackle this growing menace unless societal and parental role are put in to control it,” they said, and lauded MV, which has been working to eradicate the drug menace from the society for nine years now.

Ado assured to organise a badminton tournament for the recovering inmates.

MV chairperson Jumde Gamlin, its drug & rehabilitation centre director Kennedy Bagra, and representatives of the MV centres in Aalo, Kamba, Yomcha, Liromoba and Tirbin highlighted the activities being carried out by the NGO.

“Indulgence of underaged girls in sex and drug is soaring up day by day and it’s a constant source of concern for the society. People from all walks of life must come forward to check the problem,” they said.

Aalo Nursing School Principal Meena Koje made a presentation on ‘Drug- and sex-related issues that are detrimental for human health and spread diseases at a faster pace’.

Aalo GWS unit president Meddak Lona, and ZPMs Kenli Nyorak and Mari Kato also attended the programme. (DIPRO)