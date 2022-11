KHONSA, 29 Nov: A self-styled private of the NSCN (K)’s Niki Sumi faction – NSCN (K-NS) – identified as Wanglo Mophuk (26), of Sanliam village in Tirap district, surrendered before Tirap DC Taro Mize here on Tuesday, in the presence of the police and personnel of the 36th Bn CRPF.

Mophuk was an active member of the outfit since 25 November, 2020.